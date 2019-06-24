383 jobs on horizon: The new industry driving the Wide Bay

Energy analyst from Green Energy Markets, Tristan Edis believes a boom in the renewable energy will attract around 383 construction jobs, across the Wide Bay region.

A BRIGHT future is forecasted for Bundy, as the energy, economy and jobs market strengthens.

The 2019 Global Status Report revealed that Australia was the fifth biggest investor of the renewable energy sector last year, funding $10 billion towards ongoing projects.

"Queensland and the wider country have experienced a remarkable boom in renewable energy investment and construction recently," Mr Edis said.

"The renewable energy boom can be a windfall for regions, generating lots of jobs and boosting the local economy in Wide-Bay Burnett."

Promising results after the Victorian government funded the renewable energy sector, indicates that a similar outcome for Queensland will be positive.

"If Queensland did the same it could realise the untapped potential for jobs and other benefits for regional communities," Mr Edis said.

If the proposed jobs in the Wide Bay region are approved for construction, this will create a further 1,671 job opportunities and produce power to generate more than 418,400 homes or 4.1% of consumption across the state.

Renewable energy reports for the Queensland state can be downloaded from greenmarkets.com.au