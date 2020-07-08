Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
8th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Government says 380 jobs have been locked in as shovels hit the ground on a $301 million Bruce Highway upgrade as part of state investments from Caboolture to Gympie.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey and Federal Minister for Fairfax Ted O'Brien overview the Maroochydore and Mons roads interchange projects.
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey and Federal Minister for Fairfax Ted O'Brien overview the Maroochydore and Mons roads interchange projects.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey yesterday joined Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien to turn the sod on the Sunshine Coast's next major infrastructure upgrade, which will revamp the Maroochydore Road and Mons road interchanges "to tackle safety and major congestion issues in the area while supporting hundreds of jobs".

The latest project forms part of a more than $3 billion jointly-funded investment on the Bruce Highway from Caboolture to Gympie, which includes the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D project set to commence construction this year.

"The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland's strong health response to date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly and get on with the job of rolling out a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades," Mr Bailey said.

The upgrades are expected to open by late 2022 and will reportedly support more than 380 jobs during the life of the project.

READ MORE: 380 jobs created as major project starts in booming suburb

bruce highway upgrade caboolture to gympie cooroy to curra gympie bypass gympie news gympie region transport and main roads
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major maritime jobs boost for Gladstone

        premium_icon Major maritime jobs boost for Gladstone

        News Job opportunities in the tourism, fishing and resource sectors will be identified by the task force.

        Gladstone man caught with meth and Viagra

        premium_icon Gladstone man caught with meth and Viagra

        Crime The man told police he had never seen the meth before.

        ‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

        premium_icon ‘You know what it is’: Drug charges for businessman

        Crime The Gladstone business owner told police it wasn’t illegal to have cannabis seeds...

        How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

        premium_icon How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

        Sport Gladstone is a proud sporting town and the Regional Council has continued that...