38 declare bankruptcy, enter debt in rough quarter

THE most recent number of Gladstone residents who became bankrupt or entered a debt or personal insolvency agreement has been released.

New data shows Gladstone had a total of 38 new debtors in the June quarter.

The figures released by the Australian Financial Security Authority (AFSA) revealed how many new incidences of financial problems occurred in Gladstone between April 2017 - June 2017.

Broken down by the number of debtors with business and non-businesses related personal insolvencies, AFSAS numbers revealed 21 Gladstone residents filed for bankruptcy in the quarter, nine of which were business related.

Twelve of these bankruptcies were non-business related.

The number of people who entered a new debt or personal insolvency agreement was 17. All were non-business related.

Rockhampton fared far worse than Gladstone, however, with 33 people filing for bankruptcy and 46 entering debt agreements.

In Mackay there were 54 new bankruptcies and 37 new debt or personal insolvency agreements in the June quarter.

Bundaberg had 24 bankruptcies and 25 debt or personal insolvency agreements.

A personal insolvency is a former arrangement under the Bankruptcy Act 1996 to help people manage their debts.