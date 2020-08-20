$375K prize pool for next year’s Hookup

THE OFFICIAL countdown is on for next year's Hookup with tickets going on sale this weekend.

After this year's success with a virtual event, the Boyne Tannum Hookup is hoping for similar results in 2021.

President Jennifer McGuire said the Hookup management committee was working with Gladstone Regional Council and Volunteer Marine Rescue in a number of ways.

"HookUp are currently working with council and VMR to set up a Gladstone based live stream and fish weigh-in location to split the massive crowds," Ms McGuire said.

Ms McGuire said the Hookup management committee received 698 surveys after the 2020 Virtual HookUp with over 70 per cent of people wanting the live stream interaction and over 50 per cent of people wanting the fishing comp to return to Bray Park.

The Hook Up committee and anglers. Pictured: Jennifer McGuire, Sue-Ellen Howie, Stuart Norris, Dominique Gleixner, Richard Woolcock, Graci Dean, Karen Windress, Joanne Hunter and Rebecca Long.

Ms McGuire said entrants could watch the live stream from their houses for the promotional draws and they did not have to be in Gladstone either.

"Just like the 2020 Virtual HookUp we'll be giving away rods and reels each night, a bicycle, junior and senior tinnies, or waverunner," she said.

"Entrants can win these promotional prizes while they are out fishing or while they are socially isolating at home."

Ms McGuire said next year's prize pool was worth more than $375,000, with the grand prize being a $55,000 Isuzu D-MAX Dual Cab Ute from Reef City Motors.

The Bray Park Boat Ramp during the HookUp.

Ms McGuire said next year's fishing competition prizes had also been improved, with half of the prize pool now in the fishing competition.

"The $85,000 worth of Sea Jay 630 Vision with the 150hp Yamaha outboard and Raymarine electronics is now only available to entrants that weigh in a fish," she said.

"The fishing competition still has $40k cash prizes up for grabs with rods and tinnies to give away to competitors."

She said anglers had to be in Bray Park or Gladstone to collect their prizes within the 2-minute timer at 6pm on Sunday.

"So entrants can stay out fishing Friday and Saturday and still win promotional prizes," she said.

Tickets are on sale this Saturday through the Boyne Tannum HookUp's website, boynetannumhookup.com.au