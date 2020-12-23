36 NSW suburbs placed on high alert

surveillance program detected traces of the virus on the state's Central Coast.

The region also has one positive case, as well as another case from western Sydney who visited Avoca Beach recently.

The virus was detected at a treatment plant in Kincumber serving the Gosford area on Monday, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed on Wednesday.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has urged residents of 36 Central Coast suburbs to come forward for testing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Residents from the following suburbs have been urged to come forward for testing:

Niagara Park, Narara, Lisarow, Wyoming, West Gosford, North Gosford, Somersby, Kariong, Point Clare, Tascott, Koolewong, Springfield, Erina, Terrigal, Wamberal, Forresters Beach, North Avoca, Avoca Beach, Copacabana, MacMasters Beach, Bouddi, Green Point, Yattalunga, Kincumber, Kincumber South, Bensville, Saratoga, Davistown, Empire Bay, St Huberts Island, Daleys Point, Killcare, Killcare Heights, Hardys Bay, Pretty Beach and Wagstaffe.

"In relation to Central Coast residents, they're being asked to get tested if they have even the mildest of COVID symptoms," Dr Chant said.

"That message goes for us across the state. That's because the state sewage surveillance program has detected traces of the virus in Kincumber servicing the Gosford area in which around 140,000 people reside."

Although no venues on the Central Coast were listed by NSW Health in relation to those two positive cases, Dr Chant said officials were taking precautions.

"We are aware that there is a COVID-positive case in the Central Coast as well as a case from western Sydney who visited Avoca while infectious last weekend, so there is an explanation for this but we want to take a cautious approach," Dr Chant said.

"Please be on high alert and get tested if you've got the most minimal of symptoms."

Originally published as 36 suburbs placed on high alert