36 regional aerodromes get upgrades

The Royal Flying Doctor Service works with Queensland Ambulance Service to move patients regularly from Gladstone. Pic: Contributed

AERODROMES at Monto and Theodore are among 36 regional Queensland airports that will benefit from $325,000 in upgrades courtesy of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The RFDS Foundation was established 18 months ago to manage invested funds and bequests to the service.

The funding from the foundation will provide upgrades to runways, animal proof fencing, lighting, instrument approaches for day and night operation and aerodrome operator certifications.

RFDS Queensland Chairman Russell Postle said the foundation aimed to support investment in primary health care programs, aircraft, infrastructure and new technology, as well as the professional development of RFDS clinicians.

“The initial allocation of funding towards aerodrome upgrades forms part of a long-term strategy to upgrade aviation capability at regional aerodromes to better support rural, regional and remote communities,” he said.

“While the RFDS relies on funds provided by government and donors to sustain our operations, through our Foundation we are also prepared to invest back into the communities that we serve to ensure we can continue to deliver first-class aeromedical care across Queensland.”

Mr Postle said a review had been commissioned by the Flying Doctor to analyse safety and compliance standards across the network of aerodromes used by the RFDS.

“The review concluded that considerable economic benefits could be gained by procedural and system changes which we are happy to support through this allocation of funding,” he said.

“These recommendations have led to the development of the RFDS Strategic Aerodrome Initiative, which maps out where and how to improve and develop critical aerodrome infrastructure in order to improve the safety and reliability of the Service.

“The initiative outlines plans to assist aerodrome operators with attaining certification, as well as physical upgrades to runways, animal proof fencing, lighting and even instrument approaches for all weather day/night operations.”

Among the aerodromes to be upgraded are Dysart and Moura.

Mr Postle said the RFDS was investing in this work to better service the communities which the aerodromes support.

“Through this work we can either defer, reduce or delay the requirement for expensive capital improvements,” he said.

“The upgraded aerodromes will also deliver flow on benefits, allowing for broader tourism, business and trade opportunities.

“We are happy to help both council and government improve regional airstrips in Queensland.

“The RFDS has a proud history of providing world-class aeromedical care to rural and remote Queensland and we are committed to ensuring we can continue to service these communities well into the future.”

Aerodromes to be upgraded:

Aurukun Bowen Burketown Camooweal

Clermont Coen Dirranbandi Gayndah

Goondiwindi Horn Island Innisfail Julia Creek

Karumba Kowanyama Palm Island Pormpuraaw

Theodore Toowoomba Windorah Winton

Dysart Ingham Moura Aramac

Ayr Croydon Dajarra Dalby

Gympie Injune Jundah Mitchell

Monto Mundubbera Mungindi Tambo

Tara

