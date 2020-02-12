$35K BOOST: 19 sporting clubs receive funds for upgrades

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association will receive up to $2000 for training.

MORE than 15 Gladstone sporting clubs and organisations have been successful in receiving an active sports grant from the State Government.

Nineteen clubs in the region will share more than $35,000, with some clubs receiving up to $2000 for training and equipment.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the grants would empower local kids.

“I know just how important local sporting clubs are to our community — they bring us together, they get us active and healthy, and they provide lifeskills for our kids,” Mr Butcher said.

“It’s why I’m so pleased to equip our clubs with what they need to energise our families to get involved and get active.

“I know that for local clubs, a boost of $2,000 can make a world of difference for their players, coaches, and volunteers.”

The approved projects will receive funding from the beginning of this month.

Fourteen clubs received the highest amount of $2000.

Boyne Tannum Football Club, Central Football Club Gladstone, Clinton Football Club, Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association, Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association, Gladstone Australian Football Club, Gladstone Calliope Equestrian Group, Gladstone Martial Arts Academy, Gladstone South Swimming Club, Gladstone Swimming Club, Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association, Queensland Netball Association Capricorn Branch, Tannum Sands Rugby League and Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club received $2000 for training and equipment.

Whereas Boyne/Tannum Swim Club received $1226, Gladstone Gymnastics received $1875, Gladstone South Sports Club with $1545, Scout Association of Australia Qld Branch had $1989 and the lowest amount went to the Gladstone District Bushwalkers Inc. which received $518 for equipment.