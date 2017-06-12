$35.5 million boost to CQ's public housing woes

CENTRAL Queensland is set to get a $35.5 million boost to its social housing infrastructure, and in turn, jobs, in tomorrow night's budget.

The Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone regions are set to share in a $1.8 billion housing investment by the Palaszczuk Government, which will deliver more than 5,000 extra homes and thousands of jobs across the state in the next 10 years.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said the work, which comes under the Queensland Housing Strategy, was aimed at urgently addressing housing affordability in Queensland.

"Under the Strategy, 60 social housing homes are scheduled to be built in Central Queensland, at a cost of $35.5 million,” Mr Byrne said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the new 10-year Housing Strategy would super-charge the building of affordable and social homes and drive more jobs.

"The Palaszczuk Government will streamline processes so that the housing projects can get moving faster and Queensland builders and businesses can get involved quicker,” Mrs Lauga said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said government led housing in Queensland would be built with the needs of people in mind.

"In particular, we will ensure that we build housing that meets the needs of seniors and people with a disability, ensuring that tenants can remain connected to their communities, Mr Butcher said.

Mirani MP Jim Pearce said that building new homes would not just provide accommodation, it would also provide jobs for the region.

"This significant new investment in housing forms a pipeline of work for our local construction industry,” Mr Pearce said.

"These jobs, big and small, support local tradies and their families.”

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the Housing Strategy was expected to support 20 full time equivalent jobs in the region each year for the next 10 years.

He said the Palaszczuk Government would expand initiatives like Better Neighbourhoods Logan to renew communities and build new ones across the state.

"Those new and reinvigorated communities, through greater housing investment and updated planning, will have a better choice of diverse affordable housing with access to transport, education and everything Queenslanders need to live a full, rewarding life,” he said.

"It will help to forge stronger communities across the state over the next 10 years.”

Minister de Brenni said the Strategy funding represented an historic investment in Queensland housing.