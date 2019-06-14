Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday. Cody Fox
Crime

$350K bust: Clerk fronts court on fresh charges

Jodie Callcott
by
14th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR investigation into a real estate clerk accused of fleecing tens of thousands through her former office has allegedly uncovered further offending.

The Chronicle can reveal fresh charges have been laid against Margaret Joyce Hull who stands accused of using her position at Richardson and Wrench to steal $350,000.

Detectives now allege she also stole from Sunnynook Apartments in Hervey Bay in 2007 and again in 2016.

The money allegedly taken was more than $5000.

The new charges bring the total to 92 counts of stealing.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris asked Magistrate Stephen Guttridge for a lengthy adjournment to consider the brief.

Ms Hull will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates court on July 18.

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrime fcnews fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

    premium_icon Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

    News A MAN who attacked a staff member and robbed a store after making a complaint about a "bad” pizza has been sentenced to prison.

    • 14th Jun 2019 1:14 PM
    Trolley Tracking resident collects $1000 prize

    premium_icon Trolley Tracking resident collects $1000 prize

    News Helping collect trolleys pays off

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:55 PM
    WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

    premium_icon WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

    News Project officer talks about success in program

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:46 PM
    72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

    72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

    News Markets on tonight and Sunday morning.