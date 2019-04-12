Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARIJUANA BUST: On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.
MARIJUANA BUST: On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs. Bill North
Crime

$3500 fine for pot drug bust

Katie Hall
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT do 708 grams of marijuana, 71 plants, seeds and a hydroponic set up have in common?

They all amount to trouble with the law, and a whopping $3500 fine.

On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said Reeves had been living in Proserpine with a partner, who was also a co-accused, but had moved back to Bundy after they broke up.

He said the other two co-accused had continued on with growing marijuana after he left.

It was heard Reeves had built the hydroponic set up, and had grown drugs for personal use. Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him $3500.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg crime drug bust marijuana
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Putrid': Group's sinister theft plot targets elderly woman

    premium_icon 'Putrid': Group's sinister theft plot targets elderly woman

    News A MAN involved in the sinister ruse of a 65-year-old woman during a week-long theft crime spree has been sentenced to three years in jail.

    Why Flynn is an important seat to win this election

    premium_icon Why Flynn is an important seat to win this election

    Politics Gladstone a key region for Federal Election.

    REVEALED: Raft Regatta winners show off this year's boat

    premium_icon REVEALED: Raft Regatta winners show off this year's boat

    Offbeat Boyne Smelters Limited unveil their design for next week's event

    • 12th Apr 2019 7:44 AM
    Rescue drill a flying success

    premium_icon Rescue drill a flying success

    News Annual emergency exercise conducted at Gladstone Airport

    • 12th Apr 2019 7:44 AM