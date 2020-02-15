35+ OPEN HOMES: See what’s available in the region
IN the market? 36 homes will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.
Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.
12 Kingfisher Street, New Auckland, Qld 4680
Described by the real estate as a perfect home for families, this four bedroom property in New Auckland is listed for $385,000.
10 Selwyn Close, Telina, Qld 4680
This low set brick home is snuggled against the hill side of the Toondoon Gardens with a back drop of native trees and shrubs provides a natural back ground. It is listed for $599,000.
48 Koorawatha Drive, Bororen, Qld 4678
This little slice of country is only a 35 minute drive from Gladstone. The four bedroom, two bathroom house will go to auction on March 4.