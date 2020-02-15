Menu
48 Koorawatha Drive, Bororen, Qld 4678
News

35+ OPEN HOMES: See what’s available in the region

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
IN the market? 36 homes will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

12 Kingfisher Street, New Auckland, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate as a perfect home for families, this four bedroom property in New Auckland is listed for $385,000.

 

 

 

10 Selwyn Close, Telina, Qld 4680

This low set brick home is snuggled against the hill side of the Toondoon Gardens with a back drop of native trees and shrubs provides a natural back ground. It is listed for $599,000.

 

 

 

 

48 Koorawatha Drive, Bororen, Qld 4678

This little slice of country is only a 35 minute drive from Gladstone. The four bedroom, two bathroom house will go to auction on March 4.

 

 

gladstone region openhomes open homes list open homes map
