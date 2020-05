A 34-YEAR-OLD Lowmead woman smoked a joint one day before driving, a court was told.

Christine Carol Hughes pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to drug driving.

Hughes was stopped at Miriam Vale at 9pm on March 4 by police who performed a drug test that showed the presence of cannabis. She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.