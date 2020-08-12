$330k donated to help adults and children with disabilities

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited has donated more than $330,000 to Queensland’s leading disability support provider that helps adults and children with disabilities.

A 30-year partnership has resulted in individual QAL team members donating $330,891 towards CPL – Choice, Passion, Life, through its workplace giving program.

The support of the QAL team has helped CPL purchase therapy resources and equipment, improve community centres throughout Queensland, and create a host of other life-changing opportunities for children and adults with a disability.

QAL Redside manager Simon Rice said the giving program allowed QAL members to donate as little as $1 per pay cycle to selected charities using their post-tax salary.

“We have partnerships with 10 different charities and at the end of each year, QAL matches these donations dollar-for-dollar,” he said.

“We’re proud to support organisations like CPL, who provide critical services within our community.”

CPL Fundraising Relationship manager Carlee Hay said the relationship with QAL had allowed CPL to continue supporting people with disabilities right across Queensland and New South Wales.

“This partnership is so far-reaching,” she said.

“It’s ensured CPL delivers the very best support, technology and understanding possible, so clients can grow beyond expectations and do amazing things with their lives.”

CPL provides more than 173,000 hours of support in the community each month to more than 10,000 clients with disabilities in Queensland and Northern New South Wales.