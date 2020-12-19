Menu
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
32 pallets of mess leaves highway closed after truck rolls

by Tanya French and Cormac Pearson
19th Dec 2020 11:17 AM
The major link between the Pacific Motorway and Gateway Motorway is closed after a truck rolled earlier this morning.

The on ramp from the M1 onto the Gateway Motorway at Eight Mile Plains northbound was shut just after 5am.

Emergency services were called to the truck roll over at 5:09am where paramedics treated the driver who was able to remove himself from the truck.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck was transporting refrigerated goods and crews have had to unload 32 pallets of McCains chips from the rolled truck.

 

 

Police advise the truck rolled over at the Exit 16/Levington Road on ramp.

All lanes are blocked.

Diversions are in place and long delays are expected.

The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun
The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.

Originally published as 32 pallets of mess: Gateway closed after truck roll

