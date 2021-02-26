$31k in new equipment gifted to Capricornia SES

A vital service in the Capricornia region has received a timely boost.

Capricornia State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers on Friday received $31,600 worth of new equipment to help them respond to local emergencies.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan, who was represented by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the announcement event, said the SES would use the new equipment to support

the community during natural disasters.

“Providing this type of valuable equipment to our dedicated SES groups means Capricornia

residents can feel at ease knowing their local SES are well-equipped and ready to assist

whenever and wherever they’re needed,” Mr Ryan said.

“SES volunteers are passionate about their communities and devote a significant amount of

time in helping Queenslanders during difficult times, and this equipment will support the

valuable volunteer duties they perform.”

The equipment handed over at the event is part of a $200,000 resource injection for the state,

delivered by SES supporting partners, Energy Queensland and Powerlink Queensland.

“Energy Queensland and Powerlink Queensland have been on board as SES supporting

partners since 2015 to help buy this equipment, which not only helps our volunteers, but the

Queenslanders they support during disasters,” Mr Ryan said.

The Rockhampton, Gladstone and Central Highlands SES groups received automated

external defibrillators, generators, rescue and resuscitation training equipment, polesaws,

chainsaws and battery-powered scene lighting.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Central Region Darryl King said the region’s SES volunteers

would use the equipment in response to storms, cyclones, ground searches and floods.

“Our community looks to the SES for help when disaster strikes and the worst happens, and

these dedicated and highly training volunteers are there, literally in rain, hail or shine,” Mr

King said.

“Anything we can do to ensure our volunteers are better equipped and prepared is a win for

us, as well as the communities they serve.”

Powerlink Queensland chief executive officer Paul Simshauser said the partnership with

SES was about supporting “the helpers”.

“Powerlink sees first-hand the vital contribution SES volunteers make to help keep

communities safe during severe weather events and other emergency situations.

“We are proud to continue this partnership with Energy Queensland to deliver vital

equipment that makes a positive difference.”

The SES Supporting Partnership sees $200,000 worth of equipment distributed to SES groups

across the state, with Ergon Energy and Energex, as part of the Energy Queensland group,

contributing $150,000 and the additional $50,000 funded by Powerlink Queensland.

