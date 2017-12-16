$30m beach front development to kick off with caravan park

FUTURE?: Artist impressions of the 1950s inspired $30 million resort to be built two hours south of Gladstone at Rules Beach.

FUTURE?: Artist impressions of the 1950s inspired $30 million resort to be built two hours south of Gladstone at Rules Beach. Rules Beach Resort

THE developers behind the $30 million Rules Beach Resort have shifted their focus to building a caravan park next year.

Glamping tents, cabins and fire pits feature in the caravan park plan, which is now in the hands of the Gladstone Regional Council.

Tareeda Group project developer David Hughes said a council requirement for the 57-home development near Baffle Creek was for the caravan park to be built first.

It will be adjacent to the estate, which features 15 homes in the first stage and 42 in the second.

Developers said last year they hoped to sell some of the 15 lots by the end of 2017, but no contracts have been signed.

Mr Hughes remains confident for the project's future and said potential beach home buyers could now visualise what they could own.

Gladstone's G and D Lawrie Builders finished the project's first display home earlier this month.

The $30m Rules Beach Resort has been officially launched.

"We decided we would (build the display home) to help people understand what our architecture is and what you get for your money," he said.

"We've been keeping our powder dry until we get all of our approvals (for the caravan park).

"When we have all the approvals people will start noticing more advertising and marketing to hopefully sell some of the beach homes."

Mr Hughes said they had two "very close" sales, but both buyers lost their jobs.

"We've had some go under contract but they have fallen over, it has been ramping up lately though, I've had more enquiries in the past fortnight than usual," he said.

"I think it's because people are on holidays and they're looking at beach side locations."

Mr Hughes is hopeful the council will approve the operational works application early next year for the "world class" caravan park.

If they gain approval by April, he said construction could start by June and be completed by December.

Tareeda Group bought the 30 acres of land and concept in 2001.