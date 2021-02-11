$300m high purity alumina plant coming to Gladstone

Alpha HPA chief operations officer Rob Williamson and member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the site of a planned high purity alumina refinery on February 11, 2021.

A $300 high purity alumina plant planned for Gladstone is one step closer to fruition after gaining Queensland Government planning approval.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Queensland’s Coordinator-General had approved an application allowing the high purity alumina plant to be built in the Gladstone State Development Area.

“This is a great coup for Gladstone, that will see 120 jobs created locally,” Mr Miles said.

“A material change of use application has been granted allowing advanced manufacturer Alpha HPA to build its plant within the Gladstone SDA.

“This means Gladstone is now one step closer to becoming the home of an exciting new industry, with the production and export of high purity alumina used around the world in new-economy manufacturing.

“The high purity alumina will provide the raw materials used by low-carbon growth industries including LED lighting and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.”

“This is part of Queensland’s economic recovery, encouraging investment in manufacturing that creates jobs for Queenslanders.”

