$30,000 funding boost for CVA projects

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Conservation Volunteers Australia will undertake more projects in the Gladstone Region with grants from the National Landcare Programme.

CONSERVATION Volunteers Australia has received a $30,000 funding boost for three projects in the Gladstone Region.

The funding, facilitated by the Fitzroy Basin Association, is part of the National Landcare Programme providing $120,000 in community grants.

FBA engagement officer Holly Lambert said all 15 applications demonstrated passion and ability in making a difference.

"These are local heroes who value and protect our local biodiversity, and it is fantastic to see the number of applicants more than double since last year,” she said.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have so many undertaking vital work to make our region a terrific habitat for humans, flora and fauna alike.”

Upcoming environmental projects for Gladstone are Caring for the Curtis Coast, Building Resilience of Canoe Point and Facing the weeds on a Gladstone harbour island.

The Canoe Point project will see community members take part in revegetation, removing weeds and marine debris, and battling erosion.

Other sites set for a makeover are Lilley's Beach, Wild Cattle Creek and Facing Island.