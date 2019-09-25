3000+ patients in huge month for hospital ED

Gladstone Hospital medical student Chloe Yep, Director Dr Dilip Kumar, Dr Alesandra Stepanko, Dr Tahera Dolon, Dr Kevan Mamtora, Dr Anil Kumar and Dr Ahmed Hag Babiker are some of the emergency department team that coped with a spike in demand in August.

GLADSTONE Hospital's emergency department has been praised after it experienced its busiest month in recent years.

The hospital had 3303 ED presentations in August, including 132 patients in one day - August 26.

Clinical director Dr Dilip Kumar said it was the most recorded patients in one day in at least the past four years, and possibly ever.

He said throughout the month 80 per cent of patients were seen within clinically recommended times.

All 11 category 1 patients - the sickest or most seriously injured - were seen immediately, Dr Kumar said.

The previous daily average for Gladstone Hospital ED was 90 patients, but during August that number was stretched to 107.

Dr Kumar said there were several contributing factors for the increase, including changing weather and flu season, changing community demographics and limited access to GPs.

"I am proud to report that, while it was extremely busy, the team worked really well and stepped up to the challenge and all patients received appropriate clinical care, including a few critically ill patients," he said.

Dr Kumar said the emergency department has six full-time specialists and by the end of November it will have a full team of junior doctors.

He is also in discussion with a major Brisbane hospital to include Gladstone as a rotation for trainee Emergency specialists during a training program.

"This will improve future recruitment and retention because these trainees will learn the challenges but also the rewarding experience of working in a regional centre," he said.

CQ Health Emergency Departments saw a total of 12,449 patients in August 2019.

It comes as the $42 million Gladstone emergency department development is on track to meet the original completion date of mid-2020.