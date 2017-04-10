300 industry heavyweights pour into Gladstone for huge conference

MAJOR COUP: Rio Tinto Yarwun manager refinery support Anthony Canfell, Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett, QAL general manager Mike Dunstan and Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Colin McGibbon are keen to host Alumina 2018 in our region.

GLADSTONE will host 300 industry producers and suppliers from around the world, proving regional cities can be major leaders.

Rio Tinto will host a global alumina industry conference in Gladstone in September next year.

Alumina 2018 will celebrate Gladstone's Yarwun and QAL refineries, while highlighting the major successes and changes in the industry.

The event's chair, Rio Tinto's manager, refinery support bauxite and alumina, Anthony Canfell, said it was a privilege to host the event in Gladstone as the conference is typically held in larger Australian cities.

Describing Gladstone as the "centre of the alumina industry” in Australia, Dr Canfell said the event would bring 300 alumina heavyweights to the region.

"The conference is normally located in a capital city, so it is an exciting change for us to hold it in Gladstone and an opportunity to showcase both the regional location and the Yarwun and QAL alumina refineries,” Dr Canfell said.

The four-day conference is held every three years in different cities in Australia.

On top of the event celebrating Gladstone's industry, Mayor Matt Burnett said it would bring an economic boost to hotels, cafes and stores.

"To those 300 people from around the world, we say welcome, come and enjoy what we have here in Gladstone and learn from our world class refineries,” Mr Burnett said.

Gladstone is home to two alumina refineries, Yarwun, wholly owned by Rio Tinto, and Queensland Alumina Limited, part-owned by Rio Tinto.

"We have our State Development Area which is only going to continue to grow ... we have the power, we have the water and we have the port and that's why industry keeps choosing to come here,” Mr Burnett said.

Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager operations Colin McGibbon said he looked forward to showing the international visitors our region.

"We receive so much support from our local community here in Gladstone. It is our pleasure to give back as the organiser and major sponsor of this conference,” he said.

QAL general manager operations, Mike Dunstan, said the conference had evolved from a small alumina quality workshop to an "internationally recognised” event covering all aspects and issues relating to alumina and bauxite.

The conference is organised by the Alumina Quality Workshop.