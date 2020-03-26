Menu
Kin Kora and Tannum Meats owner Brendon Wilson, March 26 2020
Kin Kora and Tannum Meats owner Brendon Wilson, March 26 2020
300+ customers buy up big at butcher

Eilish Massie
26th Mar 2020 5:05 PM
A KIN Kora butchery has tripled its customers in just weeks, and the product everyone is asking about is the 14-day isolation pack.

Kin Kora and Tannum Meats owner Brendon Wilson came up with coronavirus-inspired meat trays in response to increasing demand for meat.

Dubbed the 14-Day Isolation Pack, the 14-item meat tray weighs about 17kg and includes mince, sausages and chicken – items which are highly sought after, according to Mr Wilson.

The second meat tray, the Pandemic Pack, is a smaller version with nine items.

Mr Wilson said it wasn’t their intention to make fun of coronavirus, but wanted to create a meat tray that included items for which people were searching.

Kin Kora and Tannum Meats
Kin Kora and Tannum Meats "14 Day Isolation Pack" meat tray.

“Because of the pandemic, meat prices have skyrocketed,” Mr Wilson said.

“Everything was getting dearer so we had to cancel our normal packs and come up with a new one which had everything people wanted.

“We’ve been mincing perfectly good rump just to keep up demand.”

Mr Wilson said trade had tripled in the past two weeks with more than 300 people walking into the butcher per day.

Kin Kora and Tannum Meats owner Brendon Wilson, March 26 2020
Kin Kora and Tannum Meats owner Brendon Wilson, March 26 2020

Mr Wilson said the extra customers were a relief after losing wholesale business when pubs and restaurants were forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the butchery had found it difficult to keep up with demand, with orders backed up until Monday.

“We’ve been up since 4.30 this morning. We have not stopped,” he said.

The meat trays are also available at Mr Wilson’s Tannum Sands butcher, Tannum Meats.

