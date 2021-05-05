30 reasons Ipswich region should win NRL bid

Here are 30 reasons why the Western Corridor, led by Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson, should win the NRL licence bid.

What do Allan Langer, Sam Walker, Kevin Walters and Luke Keary have in common aside from being elite halves?

They all come from Ipswich.

Ipswich is an old gold mining town, but when it comes to rugby league there is a sporting pot of gold around most clubs and schools in Ipswich.

As the Western Corridor bid for the 17th NRL licence, led by Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson, gathers momentum, we give you an insight into some of the past and present talent which emphasises the playing strength of the region.

Ipswich SHS ‘s Josiah Pahulu, Picture: Nev Madsen

Current NRL players from the district include Philip Sami (Queensland. Titans), Treymaine Spry (TItans), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks), Tautau Moga (Knights) Jo Ofahengaue (Wests Tigers), David Fifita (Titans), Anthony Milford (Broncos), Matt Parcell (English Super League), Luke Keary (Roosters), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Sam Walker (Roosters), Kurt Capewell (Penrith) and Thomas Mikaele (Wests Tigers).

Throw into the mix past Queensland or Australian players such as Kevin Walters, Kerrod Walters, Steve Walters, Allan Langer, Chris Beattie, Noel Kelly, Gary Coyne, Denis Flannery, Rod Morris, Dud Beattie, Des Morris, Greg Quinn, Dud Beattie, and Gary Purcell, to name a few, and you have an all-star group to match it with any Team of the Century from other regions.

Thomas Luhrman (Roosters), Josiah Pahulu (GC Titans) and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (NQ Cowboys).

Other Australian players like Townsville born Peter Gallagher (St Edmund's College), Roma's Willie Carne (Ipswich Boys Grammar School) and Sarina raised Dale Shearer (Ipswich SHS) attended school in the region.

Then you have elite BRL club players like Ipswich SHS past student and Brisbane representative prop Al McInness, Queensland representative, Ray Kelly, gun half Kevin Langer, Queensland Residents' player Steve Parcell and BRL/Queensland Cup hit man Darren Wolens giving you an additional snap shot of just some of the talent which has swirled in and out of club and school rugby league around the region.

Broncos half Allan Langer passes the ball.

Ipswich SHS alone has a glittering array of past players such as Shearer, Langer, Sami, Spry Ronaldo Mulitalo and brother Lorenzo, Lupe Tivalu (Storm), Kiko Manu (Bulldogs), Valu Lisati (Penrith Jersey Flegg), Evander Tere-Rongotaua (Roosters Jersey Flegg), Ilai Tuia (Penrith Jersey Flegg), Elone Taufa (Penrith Jersey Flegg), Josh Cleeland (Bulldogs) and Daniel Ticehurst (Knights).

Two from the current crop from the Ipswich SHS, prop Josiah Pahulu (Titans) and second rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Cowboys), will spearhead Ipswich SHS's Langer Cup campaign, while the likes of Raiden Fonoti (Souths Logan), Kea Pere (Brisbane Tigers) and Faitatoa Faitatoa (Tweed Seagulls) play in the Queensland Cup.

Originally published as 30 reasons Ipswich region should win NRL bid