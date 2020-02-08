Menu
18 Billabong Drive Glen Eden Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite
News

30+ PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
IN THE market?

30 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

 

18 Billabong Drive Glen Eden Qld 4680

This four bedroom, two bathroom Glen Eden property features an inground saltwater pool, complete with cover and storage for pool equipment.

$650,000

 

18 Billabong Drive Glen Eden Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite
16 O'MALLEY STREET, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

This West Gladstone property features three bedrooms, hard wooden floors, and one bathroom.

$189,000

 

 

 

16 O'MALLEY STREET, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
11 Fitzroy Ave, Clinton Qld 4680

Described by the real estate as an exceptional property. This property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four car spaces.

$659,000

 

 

11 Fitzroy Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680. Picture: RE/MAX Gold
gladstone open homes
