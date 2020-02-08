30+ PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend
IN THE market?
30 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.
Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.
18 Billabong Drive Glen Eden Qld 4680
This four bedroom, two bathroom Glen Eden property features an inground saltwater pool, complete with cover and storage for pool equipment.
$650,000
16 O'MALLEY STREET, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
This West Gladstone property features three bedrooms, hard wooden floors, and one bathroom.
$189,000
11 Fitzroy Ave, Clinton Qld 4680
Described by the real estate as an exceptional property. This property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four car spaces.
$659,000