SUNNY weather drew hundreds to the Australia Day Family Fun Day at Tondoon Botanic Gardens yesterday,

Keen Aussies grabbed their green and gold or their southern crosses to get into the spirit of the day.

Jelema Potocki got into the Aussie spirit and said the event was a beautiful show of community.

"Everyone's from different places, the colour of the skin is different, but they're all celebrating the same thing," Ms Potocki said.