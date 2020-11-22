Menu
30+ PHOTOS: Air Beats Open Air Festival

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 10:51 AM

GLADSTONE welcomed Brisbane Aria winners Sheppard to Blain Park for the second consecutive night last night.

Dozens turned out to support the local and international talent on display, in what was only the second event of its kind anywhere in the world.

There was something for everyone at the venue, with the atmosphere buzzing with excitement as night fell and the acts got louder.

Event organisers said the uptake in tickets from Friday night compared to Saturday night's event was incredible, with more pens having to be constructed.

COVID-safe protocol was in place with organisers reporting little to no flouting of any restrictions put in place.

Did we spot you there?

Gladstone Observer