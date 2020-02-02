30+ PHOTOS: Afternoon of brews and tunes

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

CROWDS braved the hot afternoon sun yesterday to attend Gladstone's first CQ Beer + Cider Festival.

Gates opened at 2pm, and by 3pm, hundreds were enjoying the event at Albion Park.

Queensland craft brewers showcased their products and quenched everyone's thirst.

Food stalls helped keep bellies full.

Chris Bax Entertainment and RedThorn took to the stage to get everyone up and dancing.

Hobby horse races, footy throwing competitions, beer pong tables and slow meat cook offs ensured everyone was catered for.