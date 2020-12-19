Menu
30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 5:09 PM

Punters braved warm conditions and headed trackside to Ferguson Park today for the annual running of Gladstone Cup Day.

A five-race card greeted attendees, with style and comfort the flavour of fashion given the hot conditions.

The hosting of Christmas parties and festive season catch-ups among friends meant there was a family friendly, relaxed vibe at the course.

On track, dust flew and whips cracked as the horses, jockeys and trainers looked to carry momentum into the new year.

Organisers said the 2021 Gladstone racing calendar would be bigger and better than ever before as the Gladstone Turf Club goes from strength to strength.

Did we snap you there?

gladstone races gladstone races fashion gladstone turf club
Gladstone Observer