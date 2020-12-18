$30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

What Peter Charles Hagan thought was a $30 novelty ended up costing him a fine.

On November 13, Hagan was pulled over on the Bruce Highway when police suspected correctly that he had a radar detector.

Hagan said he didn’t realise it was an offence to possess one in Queensland.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.

Self-represented, he told the court he had purchased the item online for $30.

“I thought (it was) bit of a novelty,” Hagan said.

“To be honest it didn’t even work.

“I was quite happy to hand it over.”

Hagan was convicted and fined $400.

