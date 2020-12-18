$30 novelty lands man a hefty fine
What Peter Charles Hagan thought was a $30 novelty ended up costing him a fine.
On November 13, Hagan was pulled over on the Bruce Highway when police suspected correctly that he had a radar detector.
Hagan said he didn’t realise it was an offence to possess one in Queensland.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.
Self-represented, he told the court he had purchased the item online for $30.
“I thought (it was) bit of a novelty,” Hagan said.
“To be honest it didn’t even work.
“I was quite happy to hand it over.”
Hagan was convicted and fined $400.
