30 jobs: Fast food franchise to open Tannum Sands store

NEW STORE: Domino's is set to open in Tannum Sands (file photo).

DOMINO'S has announced it will open a new store in Tannum Sands - and it means jobs for 30 locals.

The store will be located at 95 Hampton Dr, and will feature in-store booth seating, digital menu boards, wi-fi and a 'pizza line' where customers can watch their pizzas being made.

A Domino's spokesperson said the store was projected to open around the middle of August.

"The final date has not been confirmed yet, but it will definitely be open by the end of August," the spokesperson said.

Veteran franchisee Thomas Walker is behind the move to open the new store, adding to his three existing ventures in Bundaberg as well as stores in Mt Isa, Hervey Bay, Goodna and Torquay.

"He's an experienced pizzapreneur, as we call them," the Domino's spokesperson said.

"He's keen to get to know the local community and provide some jobs up there.

"I spoke to him this morning and he said he was looking at employing about 30 people."

The jobs available at the Tannum Sands store will range from managers to customer service representatives, pizza makers and delivery drivers, and will include full-time, part-time and casual roles.

The positions will be open for applications from early next week at jobs.dominos.gov.au.