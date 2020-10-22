30+ EVENTS: Get into Children’s Week

THE saying “It takes a village to raise a child” has an amplified relevance in the new COVID normal times, and a week to celebrate our children’s success is right around the corner.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited is celebrating Children’s Week from October 24 to November 1.

The national focus for Children’s Week this year is “Children have the right to meet together and join groups and organisations as long as it does not stop other people from enjoying their rights.”

GAPDL’s Communities for Children executive officer Wendy Morris said this year had seen significant challenges for all of us to meet together and join groups.

“Most adults have a small number of people they can connect with when they’re in need of support or advice - we sometimes forget that children need connections like this as well,” Ms Morris said.

“We’re asking parents and carers to take some time to talk with their little people about who are the grown-ups they trust, miss, and talk to when they need a big person’s help.

“Because we have spent a lot of time isolated in our homes together, our children need to know they have someone outside of the home that they can talk to when they need support or advice.”

Ms Morris said Children’s Week provided an opportunity to celebrate what 30 years ago, world leaders made a commitment to the world’s children by adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child.

“It has since become the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history, and has helped to transform children’s lives around the world,” Ms Morris said.

“By publicly celebrating Children’s Week, we as a community collectively call for these rights to be upheld while we acknowledge that there is still work to be done to ensure every child gets the opportunity to enjoy a full childhood,” she said.

Ms Morris added that Children’s Week provided an opportunity to start conversations about these challenges and to share information about the range of professional supports available for parents and carers.

“It also provides us with an opportunity to have conversations about the financial and social cost on our community if early intervention and supports are not available for as long as is needed.”

Ms Morris said that during Children’s Week in Gladstone there would be more than 30 play and social groups who meet across the region.

“If you’re out and about and you see one of these groups, they’re sure to welcome you to socialise and celebrate with them,” she said.