New stores, Kmart expansion part of $10m proposed upgrade

UPGRADE: Stockland Gladstone east could get a minor facelift as part of some proposed upgrades.

UPGRADE: Stockland Gladstone east could get a minor facelift as part of some proposed upgrades. Paul Braven GLA190815STOCKLAND

THREE new retailers and an expansion of Kmart are part of a $10million proposed upgrade of Stockland Gladstone.

The retail giant has opened tenders for the work to its Dawson Hwy shopping centre.

The east mall upgrades include a new entry structure, taxi waiting area, improved landscaping and signage.

At the west mall, which features Kmart, Coles and Target Country, the work includes an expansion of Kmart, three additional retailers, car park work and an upgrade to amenities.

While Stockland has moved forward with tendering for the minor upgrade work, there is still no start date for its $150million centre expansion which was first announced six years ago.

The long-awaited redevelopment includes taking its store count from 49 to 160 and an underground car park.

The company said it continued to progress plans for the project and regional development manager John White reaffirmed Stockland's commitment to regional Queensland.

"Stockland is firmly committed to regional Queensland.

"As the largest owner of regional retail property in Queensland we know how important vibrant town centres are, and appreciate the community's patience as we work through this process," MrWhite said.

"Stockland continues to review the larger development plans for Stockland Gladstone and we will update the community on these plans as soon as we can."

Mr White said the company had spent $12million on upgrades to the centre during the past four years.

"This has seen a number of new retailers brought to Stockland Gladstone, including Burger Urge, Guzman Y Gomez, Schnitz, BWS, Just Cuts and the Rock Building Society, among others," he said.

National construction company Adco advertised in the Courier Mail last week its intention to tender for the east and west Stockland Gladstone redevelopment.

But yesterday a company spokesman told The Observer they had decided not to move forward with its application.