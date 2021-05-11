$3 million de Belin secret revealed

Jack de Belin found not guilty on one sexual assault charge

NRL star Jack de Belin will reportedly unlock a $3 million contract if cleared of sexual assault charges.

Extraordinary details about de Belin's murky future plans - if found not guilty - have emerged following confirmation he remains in exile under the league's no-fault stand down policy.

The former NSW State of Origin star and his friend Callan Sinclair had each pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault stemming from an incident inside a North Wollongong unit on December 9, 2018.

They were both found not guilty on one count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent relating to one specific sexual act during the incident.

However, the jury of eight men and four women were ultimately dismissed after declaring they could not agree on five other counts before the court.

The Dragons released a statement to clarify their employment of de Belin while he remains in limbo ahead of his return to court on May 28 to learn if the Director of Public Prosecutions will pursue a third trial.

He is stood down until a final verdict is reached.

The Dragons last year agreed to a new contract with de Belin, but refused to reveal details of the contract.

Reports emerged Monday that de Belin's extension with the club is worth around $3 million.

The Daily Telegraph reported de Belin's contract would see him play through to the end of the 2024 season - and includes a clause in de Belin's favour to activate a one-year extension through to the end of 2025.

The NRL has not registered the contract.

De Belin's contract with the club will be terminated on the spot if found guilty of the charges against him.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Dragons had to offer de Belin a richer salary on his future contract because the New Zealand Warriors were also pursuing his signature despite de Belin not playing in the NRL since 2018.

He was at the time still waiting for his first trial to commence. The Warriors' offer was reported to be worth $800,000 per-year across four seasons.

NRL player Jack de Belin at Wollongong Courthouse for his rape trial in 2020. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard.

A jury in December was unable to reach a unanimous or majority decision.

The reports claim de Belin's contract was agreed to just a few months earlier in September.

The reported agreement came after Wollongong District Court Judge Andrew Haesler in August set a court date for de Belin's first trial to begin on November 2.

The club's statement on Monday did not address the details of the deal agreed to last year.

"The Jack de Belin court matter did not reach a verdict on five of the six charges as a result of a hung jury in Sydney District Court on Monday," the Dragons statement read.

"De Belin was however found not guilty of a sixth charge.

"De Belin remains subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy.

"The next steps concerning all facets of matter are yet to be established.

"The Dragons will continue to provide the necessary welfare support to de Belin and his family.

"As this remains a legal matter, the club will make no further comment at this time."

Speaking to 2GB, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo confirmed on Monday de Belin will "be free to play" if the Director of Public Prosecutions chooses not to pursue a third trial.

Originally published as $3 million de Belin secret revealed