3 easy tips to shed those unwanted Christmas kilos

Chris Hughes, pictured here with an in-body scan, shared his three weight loss secrets which will keep the unwanted Christmas kilograms off to start 2021.

A leading Central Queensland dietitian has shared three tips he believes will help people lose the weight they gained over Christmas.

Chris Hughes from CQ Nutrition, which has offices throughout Central Queensland, said diet was crucial to staving off the festive season kilograms gained.

“The first tip I would give everyone is to clean out your cupboard after Christmas time,” Mr Hughes said.

“Typically after Christmas, you have a lot of the discretionary foods sitting in the fridges and cupboards that are calorie-dense which help put the kilos on.

“Early January is a good time to clean out the fridges and cupboards, get rid of the foods which make it easy to put on weight while eating and don’t be afraid to give food away.

“One of the biggest risks for weight gain is what is in your fridge and cupboards, so if it is not there you can’t eat it.”

Mr Hughes said people needed to stock up on as much fresh fruit and vegetables as they possibly could at this time of year.

“We put ourselves under a lot of oxidated stress with the type of diet and lifestyle we choose to live over the Christmas period,” he said.

“A diet rich in photonutrients, polyphenols and vitamin C helps fight off that inflammation and oxidation.

“The easiest way I explain it to people is to make sure they have something colourful on their plate with every meal.

“So that might be some berries in your cereal, some salad for lunch and dinner and some fruit for snacks.”

Mr Hughes’ third and final tip was to give up drinking alcohol for a month.

“Alcohol can be a fairly big contributor to weight gain over that festive period, it has been proven,” he said.

“It really helps, to get out of that habit, to get off it completely for a few weeks or a month because it really helps with people’s sleep pattern.

“If you are not sleeping well you are more likely to see an increase in hunger hormones, you are more likely to be hungry and lose muscle rather than body fat if you’re not sleeping well.”

Mr Hughes said if readers had any further questions they could contact him at CQ Nutrition on 1800 421 105.