$2M revamp of Gladstone CBD footpaths begins

Gladstone Regional Council has revealed the town’s CBD footpath is set for a revival, with work starting Monday morning.

The CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project involves the replacement of existing pavers, revitalisation of the area with streetscape and landscaping works, and replacement water main works.

The east and west footpaths along Goondoon Street, between William and Roseberry Streets, will undergo transformation from Monday with construction set for completion by June 30.

Hutchinson Builders will undertake the $2.088m project, jointly funded by Gladstone Regional

Council and the Queensland Government’s 2019-21 Local Government Grants and Subsidies

Program.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the work would be staged in progressive sections due to the nature of the project.

“Work will start at the bottom of the hill on the western side just south of the corner of William and Goondoon Streets, before travelling up to Roseberry Street,” Cr Burnett said.

“The process will then be repeated travelling uphill on the opposite footpath from the eastern

corner of William and Goondoon Streets.

“The existing brick paved footpath will be replaced with coloured concrete sections, with other visual enhancements including tree and garden bed planting, while additional lighting and seating will complement the installation of phone charging stations.

“Any trees or plants removed during these works will be cared for and replanted in the local area where practically possible.

“These works will also require the short-term closure of sections of footpath and road along

Goondoon Street, with minor dust and noise expected to be generated during these times.”

Cr Burnett said pedestrian access would be maintained to all businesses along Goondoon Street, that have been notified of these temporary changes in advance.

“Once completed, this upgraded section will contribute towards the revitalisation of our city’s main street, while also improving the visitor experience for tourists and making it safer for pedestrians,” Cr Burnett said.

“I’d also like to thank Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher for his continued support for this

project.”

The CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project is a joint initiative of Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

