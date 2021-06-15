$2b lifeline to fix Qld health system crisis

A whopping $2b will be borrowed for a Hospital Building Fund aimed at relieving pressure on the state's heaving health system - but the state government is yet to figure out where to allocate it all.

Over the next four years, $42m will be spent on a new day surgery in Toowoomba, while $120m will be given to Queensland Health to divvy up between the 16 hospital and health services for capital works over the next two years.

A further $177m will be spent on building the already announced Mater Public Hospital in Springfield which is set to open in 2024.

What is spent beyond this $339m is unknown, with further commitments expected beyond 2024-25.

The government has been forced to defend its stretched health system in recent months following major concerns about ambulance ramping and bed shortages.

Experts have warned the cost of operating Queensland Health needs to be reduced while a whole system review should be undertaken.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the government was provisioning $2b for the fund to bring forward projects as they were ready to go.

"As new projects are ready to go, there's already a big capital pipeline in health that we're trying to get out the door, as we're ready to go with new projects we've made provisions for the $2b," he said.

"It sends a strong message, as we have since we were elected, we are investing in hospitals, in new beds, in new facilities around the state."

But Opposition Leader David Crisafulli claimed there was nothing of any tangible amount to "fix the health crisis" until after the next state election in 2024.

"In fact if you look at capital figures, health is less this year than it was last year," he said.

"Less this year in capital expenditure than it was last year, there is no fund.

"When Queenslanders are stuck on an ambulance waiting for a hospital bed, ramped, they will remember this pretend fund and it won't deliver $1 or one new idea to fix the health crisis in Queensland."

Spruiking the seven new satellite hospitals which are expected to be completed in 2023, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the health budget invested in infrastructure and the mammoth workforce.

The budget, totalling $22.2b, also includes an additional $482.5m to specifically ease pressures in emergency departments, help clear elective surgery waitlists and the opening of the Nambour Hospital Redevelopment.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said Labor governments delivered record health budgets.

"Queensland's population is growing and ageing and there are more people using our services because they have abandoned private health insurance or don't have access to bulk-billable healthcare," she said.

"This record budget will help address this growth."

