2am armed robbery, car found burnt out

A car was on fire on Byellee Road at 6.10am.

A car was on fire on Byellee Road at 6.10am.

10.30AM: THE VEHICLE stolen from the scene of an armed robbery in the Kern Arcade carpark this morning has been found burnt out and abandoned in Gladstone.

Armed robbery Kern Arcade : Armed robbery Kern Arcade

Rockhampton CIB Officer in Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a 76 year old man was seated in his parked silver 2009 Toyota Aurion when he was approached by an unknown person.

The offender attempted to remove him from the vehicle and physically slammed his arm in the car.

He then produced a knife and made threatening words to hand over the vehicle.

The man complied and handed over his keys and the offender drove off.

The man involved in a armed robbery on Monday morning.

The vehicle was then located on Byellee Rd in Clinton.

QFES crews were called to reports of a car fire at 6.10am.

The vehicle was “well involved” upon their arrival.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the worker was “fairly shaken up” and was a trooper as he got another car and still completed his paper delivery.

The offender has been described as aged mid to late 20s, 170cm tall, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, full black beard and wearing a black hooded jumper and long black pants.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed this offence or have information in relation to the identify of the male person to contact police.

INITIAL, 8AM: A NEWSAGENCY owner was threatened with a knife in the early hours of this morning as a thief demanded his vehicle.

The armed robbery was reported to police around 2am, at the Kern Arcade News.

It is believed the incident took place in the Kern Arcade carpark.

A police media spokeswoman said the offender tried to drag the owner out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

The offender then took off with the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is a 2009 Toyota Aurion.

Investigations are ongoing.

The newsagency has advised they do not wish to comment.

More to come.