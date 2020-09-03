$297K BOOST: Library to get new makeover

Boyne Island Library is set for a $279,000 upgrade with a new floor being installed at the facility in the coming months.

Gladstone Regional Council will replace the floor at the facility with a suspended structural steel floor, finished with carpet and minor building modifications.

The existing floor, which was showing signs of structural defects, will be removed starting Monday.

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O’Grady said visitors and Gladstone Regional Libraries’ members would still be able to access Boyne Island Library while the floor replacement took place.

“The Boyne Island Library has a variety of resources for all ages and offers free Wi-Fi, Homework Help, computers and printing and copying services,” Cr O’Grady said.

“In addition to the usual library services, the Boyne Island Library also hosts a Seed Library which contains a collection of seeds that are available for library members to borrow.”

Cr O’Grady added that some construction noise would be generated at intermittent times while the floor replacement works took place.

Some public areas will be impacted by the floor replacement works at Boyne Island Library, which is located inside the Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

These include the northern footpath between the Library and Castletower Building and the access road to Castletower Building via Hayes Ave.

The Boyne Island Library Floor Replacement Project is an initiative of the Queensland Government, forming part of council’s 2020/21 Capital Works program, funded by the COVID Works for Queensland program.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-December 2020.

For more information, click here or call Boyne Island Library on 4971 9700.