$28K bargain: 3 of the cheapest homes sold in Gladstone area

HOME buyers have taken advantage of the market this year, buying up cheap property wherever possible.

It proved no different in the Gladstone region, with the housing market recording an increase in sales this year.

Here are four of the cheapest properties that were sold in the past year.

-

1. Boyne Island

If you are a fan of tiny homes, this little Boyne Island jewel may pique your interest.

This permanent caravan home on Jacaranda Drive went on the market on October 2, and sold for $28,000.

The small one bedroom, one bathroom home boasts airconditioning, a modern kitchen, dining area and an undercover gazebo.

The home is located close to the Boyne River, which is perfect for those who like fishing and crabbing.

14/1 Jacaranda Drive, Boyne Island, Qld 4680

2. Quoin Island

While this property doesn't have a house, saying you own part of an island is a great brag.

This 1,500 sqm block of land on Quoin Island sold for $35,000 on August 26.

Situated minutes across from the Gladstone Harbour, the block has fantastic views of the port city.

The real estate agent said the block made a great weekend getaway spot for Gladstone residents wanting to fish, swim and relax.

LOT 2 QUOIN ISLAND, Gladstone Harbour, Qld 4680

LOT 2 QUOIN ISLAND, Gladstone Harbour, Qld 4680

3. Boyne Valley

This home in the Boyne Valley is a renovators dream.

Situated on Wattle Lane, the property sold on May 15 for $49, 000.

The 1113 sqm house boats two bedrooms, a sunroom, timber floors, open plain living, a fire place and a timber deck for entertainment.

7 Wattle Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680