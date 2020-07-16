Menu
A flare has been burning on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG.
News

28-day GLNG shutdown prompts smoke haze warning

Jacobbe McBride
16th Jul 2020 10:44 AM
SANTOS GLNG’s Curtis Island Plant has commenced a major planned maintenance shutdown of LNG Train 2.

The planned works are expected to occur from today (Thursday) for about 28 days.

A Santos GLNG spokesman said the safety of personnel, the plant and the local community was their priority.

“With COVID-19 controls in place to ensure safety and compliance including, as always, prioritised hire of Gladstone locals for additional, short-term roles,” the spokesman said.

“While we will endeavour to minimise flaring to the maximum extent possible, at times during the shutdown period there may be unavoidable intermittent flaring and potentially some smoke.”

When the maintenance work is complete, the flare will return to its normal operation.

Flaring is an integral part of the plant’s operational and safety management systems.

The company monitosr and manages air emissions in accordance with the Environmental Authority.

