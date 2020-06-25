$2.7m water reservoir works begin

Water may flow past the fitness trail towards Glenlyon Rd and into drains until Monday, June 29.

Water may flow past the fitness trail towards Glenlyon Rd and into drains until Monday, June 29.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has begun refurbishment work at the Ferris Hill water reservoir, with the potential for water drainage to be visible to residents.

Residents may see water flow past the fitness trail towards Glenlyon Rd and into stormwater drains until Monday, June 29.

Water may also be visible from the intersection of Breslin St, Derby St and Glenlyon Rd.

The Ferris Hill water reservoir will have a new roof and access platform installed, with repairs also being conducted to internal concrete surfaces while the reservoir is offline.

Gladstone region councillor Glenn Churchill said refurbishment work on the water reservoir was expected to be completed by November.

“Council does not anticipate any water interruption for residents during this time as the Radar Hill water reservoir will remain in service until undergoing its own refurbishment work,” Cr Churchill said.

“Refurbishments will take place at the Radar Hill reservoir later in the year with works expected to be completed in early February 2021.

“Works on the Radar Hill water reservoir will include concrete repair work, installation of a new access platform and roof maintenance.”

The combined cost of refurbishment work on both water reservoirs is $2.7 million, made available from the 2019-20 capital budget.