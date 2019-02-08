Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have seized more than $260,000 of drugs and 12 firearms, seen here with a sniffer dog.
Police have seized more than $260,000 of drugs and 12 firearms, seen here with a sniffer dog.
News

$260,000 in drugs, machine gun seized in western raids

8th Feb 2019 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have seized more than $260,000 of drugs and 12 firearms after closing a major firearm and drug operation in the Tara and Millmerran areas.

Officers from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad executed 16 search warrants between February 5 - 7 on predominantly rural properties, aided by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS.

The team were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, they located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000. The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

The illegal firearms seized included twelve illegal firearms - a MG08 Military 303 machine gun (Category R), one Ruger Mini 14 .223 with two extended magazines (category D), one 303 full wood Military rifle, one single barrel shotgun 12 gauge, one black powder musket, one homemade black powder pistol, two homemade silencers (category R), two homemade black powder cannons, one .22 bolt action rifles and one homemade firearm).

As a result of this operation 17 people were charged with 56 drug and weapons offences.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

crime drugs machine gun police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    premium_icon 'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    News 'Kids are walking across the road, cars are getting impatient - it's very unsafe for the students.'

    One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    premium_icon One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    News Gladstone terminal company's latest court challenge.

    Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    premium_icon Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    News Below average results for coral, seagrass and mud crabs in 2018.

    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:00 PM