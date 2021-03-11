Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher, and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher, and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.
Politics

$25m allocated for CQ council projects

Timothy Cox
11th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland’s regional councils will receive $24.52 million as part of the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.

Rockhampton has been allocated $9.46 million, Livingstone $3.5 million, Gladstone $7.79 million, Central Highlands $2.66 million, and Woorabinda $1.11 million.

The funding may be used for a range of projects, including roadworks, town beautification, parks and playground upgrades, renewable energy installations, tourism, water, safety, and more.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher said the money would help councils build or maintain infrastructure projects that supported jobs.

“This further funding will help councils deliver roads and pathways, parks and playgrounds,

all while creating local jobs,” he said.

“Gladstone Regional Council has so far had 22 projects funded through Works for

Queensland, delivering 350 jobs for locals including Bray Park Pump Track and Skate Park,

upgrades to Tondoon Botanical Gardens, and the Harbour City BMX Club Facility.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke welcomed the funding.

“This is great news for Rocky and for our region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic,” he said.

“Rockhampton Regional Council alone will receive $9.46 million, building on the previous

rounds which I know they’ve put to good use, such as a new Pump Track at Gracemere and

a new reptile enclosure at Rockhampton Zoo.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was also pleased with the amount on offer for Livingstone Shire.

“Livingstone will receive $3.5 million to upgrade facilities and create jobs for our region,” she said.

“We’ve already seen them use the funds to create jobs on projects the Emu Park Art Gallery and countless upgrades to roads and parks across Livingstone.”

Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles announced the allocations

for the fourth round of the government program.

“This is a $200 million pool that will be allocated to councils outside of Queensland’s South

East, with the funding improving council infrastructure and delivering local jobs as part of

Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” he said.

Project submissions close on April 9.

council funding works for queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Premium Content Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Crime Four cans of pale ale was enough for Daniel Willersdorf to blow over.

        Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        Premium Content Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        News Tenders have been called for 16 trades identified in the makeover of one of...

        Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Premium Content Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Education Leadership was not lacking among the region’s youth when they came together for an...

        ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        News The Gladstone father-of-two tragically drowned after falling overboard while...