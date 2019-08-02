$250k reward remains for information on double murder

A $250,000 reward remains in place for one of Gladstone's most gruesome cold cases.

It has been more than one year since Russell Williams, charged with the Kroombit Tops double murder, was found dead in prison.

The death was found not suspicious.

Robert Grayson, 26 at the time, was reported missing on August 8, 1994, and on September 2, Derek Van Der Poel, then 23, was reported missing to Calliope police.

The men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May 1993.

In January last year police had a breakthrough in the case, with Rosedale man Russell Williams charged with two counts of murder.

Mr Williams, 51, was denied bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court in April.

The following month he was found dead in his prison cell.

Mr Grayson and Mr Van Der Poel's bodies still haven't been found, despite three searches at Kroombit Tops National Park.

At the time of the charge Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow alleged Mr Williams was running a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park between 1991-1995.

It was believed Mr Grayson and Mr Van Der Poel were tending the "substantial" marijuana crop.

The reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131444, Gladstone Police Station on 49713222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.