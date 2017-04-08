28°
$250K Gladstone Port study launched for inland rail plea

Tegan Annett
| 8th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
AUSTRALIA'S CHICAGO: Ken O'Dowd mp with Senator Matthew Canavan at the RG Tanner coal terminal.
AUSTRALIA'S CHICAGO: Ken O'Dowd mp with Senator Matthew Canavan at the RG Tanner coal terminal. Mike Richards GLA070417MATT

A $250,000 study into the Gladstone Port is the start of an ambitious plan to turn our city into central Queensland's own Chicago.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Queensland senator Matthew Canavan yesterday shared their vision of extending the Melbourne to Brisbane inland rail to Gladstone.

Chicago, described as one of the world's largest, most diversified economies, has key industries ranging from auto manufacturing and technology to fabricated metals and energy.

 

If Gladstone was connected to Melbourne via inland rail, it would open up new exporting opportunities from our port including agriculture.

Mr Canavan, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, says Gladstone should be a logistics and transport hub for central Queensland.

Describing inland rail as a "nation building investment", Mr Canavan and Mr O'Dowd have launched a $250,000 feasibility study into linking Gladstone into that network.

"Ken and I have a vision to make sure Gladstone is the Chicago of CQ ... it should have the rail and road links to be the distribution hub for our region," Mr Canavan said.

Gladstone Port chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the inland rail extension was just one way they hope to one day reach 300 million tonnes of exports per year out of our harbour. This year Gladstone's multi- commodity port will have 120 million tonnes of exports.

 

LEFT: GPC chief executive officer Peter OSullivan.
LEFT: GPC chief executive officer Peter OSullivan. Mike Richards GLA070417GPCP

"With the right infrastructure and connections to transport we could be one of the major ports in the world," Mr O'Sullivan said.

By connecting Gladstone to southern, interstate markets, exports could be expanded to include shipping containers filled with agriculture bound for the Asian markets.

"Gladstone's port can help connect to our Asian neighbours quickly and still have the capacity to almost double in size, while other ports aren't in that position," he said.

While he said inland rail would create "exciting new opportunities", the GPC is pushing is two major upgrades: a channel duplication and stage two of the Port Access Rd upgrade.

Yesterday Mr O'Sullivan spoke with federal politicians about funding for both projects.

The feasibility study, due to be delivered mid-2017, will determine the costings and viability of extending the inland rail to Gladstone.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said it was time we looked

 

 

beyond the major cities for infrastructure developments like inland rail.

"It is by far one of the best ports in Australia and the potential for growth is unimaginable," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstoneindustry gladstone port inland rail

