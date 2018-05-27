25 YEARS ON: Firies' grand old memories reignited

DUST TO ASHES: Retired and serving firefighters outside Gladstone's Grand Hotel, which burnt down 25 years ago.

THE writing was on the wall from the moment the first fire crews arrived on the scene.

The grand old lady of Goondoon St was well-engulfed in flames and there would be no possibility of saving her.

It was 25 years ago on May 18, 1993, when The Grand Hotel was destroyed in the most significant structural fire in Gladstone's history.

In the following day's The Observer the mayor criticised fire crews for taking 30 minutes to respond.

The reality was quite different.

As the growing crowd watched in horror, half-an-hour after the fire started, still no-one had called 000.

It seems that everyone assumed someone else had.

The call centre at Gladstone Fire Station logged the call for help at 1.58pm and crews were on scene within three minutes - 40 minutes after Barry Maluga's mother reported seeing the smoke from Toolooa St.

Today Inspector Maluga is the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Biloela area director but in 1993 he was officer-in-charge of the third fire crew to arrive on scene.

"There was a lot of people standing on the footpath watching,” he said.

"It became a bit of an attraction and people were driving into town to watch.

"When I first arrived, I couldn't find the officer-in-charge or any officers, so I walked into the lounge. There were beers still on the bar, meals on the tables.”

Gladstone's Grand Hotel on fire in 1993. Peter Lynch

More than 35 men battled the fire and to save the adjoining building.

And as they did, a growing realisation spread through town that a part of Gladstone's history and culture was being lost forever.

Insp Maluga said it was hard to know whether the building could have been saved if emergency services had been called sooner.

"It's possible but that's speculative,” he said.

"It was an old building with very hard, dry timber and a brick facade. The fuel load was enormous.”

Now a retired inspector, David Young was off duty and at his father's house in Bramston St when he heard The Grand was on fire.

He headed straight to the fire station.

By the time he arrived at the top of Goondoon St, the top floor of the hotel was well ablaze and smoke was billowing.

"My role with a couple of other firies was to stop it spreading to Reid's drapery next door,” Mr Young said.

"Chris Short was the first officer to attend and it was one of his first big jobs.

"I remember he was pretty overwhelmed, as anybody would have been.”

Graham Peever was rostered on night shift but was called in early to help.

He was with the second crew to arrive and the amount of smoke told him straight away it was a serious fire.

By the time his crew was on the scene, the fire was through the roof and in the top section of the hotel.

"Once it had spread through the roof, it was impossible to commit men inside,” Mr Peever said.

"The only way to save the building is an internal attack but it was too dangerous.”

No one was injured in the fire and thanks to the efforts of the firies, none of the surrounding buildings were damaged.

Reports of the blaze were in the next day's Observer. GRAGM Collection

Insurers determined that all the remaining alcohol in the cellar had to be dumped, though stories abound that it didn't all make it that far.

The cause of the fire was never officially established but officer-in-charge of the second crew Harry Tattersall inspected the hotel a week earlier.

He is certain that a downlight in the ceiling of the ground floor level, just outside the old kitchen, caused dust to catch fire.

The Grand Hotel was eventually rebuilt, costing millions of dollars but for Barry Maluga it's also about the the priceless memories that were lost.

"I looked around the walls and saw those one-off photos but I didn't think to grab them,” he said.

"I love history and you can't put a dollar figure on those old photos. I regret not grabbing those.

"I could have gone in there without risk but I was thinking where to put fire hoses.”

"I probably could have done it a bit different.”

