Jacobbe McBride Full Profile Login to follow

Hundreds of people headed down to the Tannum Sands Esplanade for the Beach, Arts and Music Festival.

Sunny and brisk conditions greeted hundreds of families who were keen to soak up the afternoon sun with a drink and live music.

Dozens of market stalls catered for the whole family with everything from honey to kids toys and handbags to lolly bags.

Did we spot you there?