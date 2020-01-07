25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal
A GROUP of Gladstone businesses has banded together to raise money for the Salvation Army disaster appeal.
The idea came from Halo Hair Studio owner Jade Jones, who fundraised when the Deepwater fires devastated the region.
"I was in Sydney over Christmas and even Sydney was covered in smoke," Mrs Jones said.
"Photos look like you've put sepia on them and that's hours away."
Initially she planned to match donations in a jar from customers but decided she wanted to do more.
"They said on the news it's going to take up to five years to get everything back to normal," she said.
"They're saying now places like Salvation Army, Red Cross, WIRES - they are all going to start needing donations."
Mrs Jones took to social media to ask businesses to donate prizes to a raffle and was overwhelmed by the response.
"I got inundated, there are 25-plus businesses," she said.
"It's just people being like 'this is such a great idea, we really want to jump on board'."
Donations to the raffle so far include beauty products and services, knives, children's books, jewellery and travel vouchers. Graphic design business Zest will make raffle tickets and flyers as a donation to the fundraiser.
"I live in rural Gladstone and we have bush on either side of us - it's one of our biggest fears," Mrs Jones said.
"I couldn't imagine having to run to a beach for safety, it would be just awful.
"It hits close to home when you hear of people losing their houses."
The tickets are $2 each and are for sale at businesses including Innate Chiropractic, Halo Hair Design, Lash and Brow Room, The Health Nut and The Club Hotel.
Tickets will be available tomorrow and the raffle will be drawn on February 1.
Businesses donating:
Trudi Bartley Photography
Makeup Artistry by Rachael
Laser Smooth
Belle Ame Beauty
Sarah Dunn Makeup
Glaminatrix Cosmetics
Flight Centre
Ammy Lou Boutique
Lashes by Christi
Doterra by Zeah Lane
Holly Brielle Jewellery
The Club Hotel
Raphael St Candle Co
KLB Massage
K Braids
Mindy the Cleaning Lady
Sweet Indulgence
The Health Nut
Opari
Your Hair Design and Beauty
Lash and Brow Room
Innate Chiropractic
Shellie Belle Makeup
Six Crows Fine Art Photography
Your Style by Kara
Zest Design
Multi sharpening Mobile Service
Lila Pendy Crochet Mat
Boy Espresso
Halo Hair Studio
Trace of Beauty