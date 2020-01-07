25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

A group of Gladstone businesses have banded together to donate to the Salvation Army bushfire appeal. Pictured: Alison Young from Innate Chiropractic, Mel Hulbert from Lash and Brow Room, Jade Jones from Halo Hair Studio, Rachael Offer from Makeup Artistry by Rachael, Kym Ramsay from Your Hair Design and Beauty and Kaela Winning from Glaminatrix Cosmetics.

A GROUP of Gladstone businesses has banded together to raise money for the Salvation Army disaster appeal.

The idea came from Halo Hair Studio owner Jade Jones, who fundraised when the Deepwater fires devastated the region.

"I was in Sydney over Christmas and even Sydney was covered in smoke," Mrs Jones said.

"Photos look like you've put sepia on them and that's hours away."

Initially she planned to match donations in a jar from customers but decided she wanted to do more.

"They said on the news it's going to take up to five years to get everything back to normal," she said.

"They're saying now places like Salvation Army, Red Cross, WIRES - they are all going to start needing donations."

Mrs Jones took to social media to ask businesses to donate prizes to a raffle and was overwhelmed by the response.

"I got inundated, there are 25-plus businesses," she said.

"It's just people being like 'this is such a great idea, we really want to jump on board'."

Donations to the raffle so far include beauty products and services, knives, children's books, jewellery and travel vouchers. Graphic design business Zest will make raffle tickets and flyers as a donation to the fundraiser.

"I live in rural Gladstone and we have bush on either side of us - it's one of our biggest fears," Mrs Jones said.

"I couldn't imagine having to run to a beach for safety, it would be just awful.

"It hits close to home when you hear of people losing their houses."

The tickets are $2 each and are for sale at businesses including Innate Chiropractic, Halo Hair Design, Lash and Brow Room, The Health Nut and The Club Hotel.

Tickets will be available tomorrow and the raffle will be drawn on February 1.

