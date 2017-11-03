24 hours of things to do this weekend

Motor races
The Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club will conduct a CQ Off-Road Series Round 5 for juniors and seniors at the Turners Property, 1714 Turkey Beach Rd. Rodds Bay on Saturday.
Racing starts from 9am until 1pm for seniors and 2pm-4.30pm for juniors.
Camping areas are available and entry is free.
Design workshop
Fab Ideas will host an interior design workshop at their studio from 11am-3pm on Saturday (1/100, Goondoon St, Gladstone).
Great Barrier Reef swim
The annual Great Barrier Swim begins on Saturday at Heron Island.
All swimmers are welcome to participate. The event has an emphasis on having fun while enjoying the region's clear waters and the beautiful reef.
The swim is accompanied by well-known, highly respected coaches as well as a vast array of marine life.
To make a reservation for the 2017 Great Barrier Reef Swim book online at http://www.heronisland.com/oceanswims.aspx or call the Heron Island Reservations Team on 1800 837 168.
BAM markets
The Beach Arts Music Festival is being held on Saturday from 2pm-7pm at the beautiful seaside park area of Millenium Esplanade Tannum Sands.
BAM is a free community event held from March to December.
It features food stalls, live entertainment, arts and creation stalls and lots more making this event an awesome family friendly outing.
There will be a line up of live entertainment (southern end) on the main stage and walk up Chalk Board for Buskers at the northern end of the park.
Disco
The Gladstone Community Hub on Buller Street will be having a disco at 6pm Saturday.
Food, drinks and nibbles are available for purchase.
Bad Boys
Bad Boys Australia will be showing off their guns in a performance at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night at 7pm.
Tickets are on sale from Oztix or at the door.