$2.3M boost for mining jobs across CQ

BOOST: $2.3 million in funding will likely ensure the job security for countless workers over coming years.

MINING giant BMA has cemented its commitment to the development of jobs across regional Queensland, pledging $2.3 million in funding to research and training as the industry looks to the future.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance revealed the significant

contribution would be split between two investments which would likely secure the employment of many workers for years to come.

Part of the funds will support the appointment of a general manager to its new Resources Centre of Excellence set to open in Mackay next month - following its initial $475,000 investment last year. The development of CQUniversity's chair of Automation and Future Work Skills will also receive a share as the company looks to support future-focused training and education for the mining and METS sector.

PREPARED: Mining workers will be afforded the chance to upskill as the industry considers future technological developments.

Each will work alongside industry and government bodies to identify how to best capitalise on opportunities ­technological developments will likely bring the industry.

BMA Asset president James Palmer said the significant injection proved another example of the company's commitment to Queensland developing as a world leader in mining innovation.

SIGNIFICANT: BMA asset president James Palmer announced news of the million-dollars investment.

"This investment will help the region continue to be a global player in skills and training, research, and innovation in the mining and METs sector," he said.

"We want to see people currently in the industry or planning a career in the industry to have the best skills and training in the world and we want them to be proud and say it all started for them in regional Queensland."

CQUni Vice-Chancellor and President Prof Nick Klomp added the financial support coupled with the institution's existing research expertise would prove crucial to RCOE's regional impact.

He said its role in overseeing research would ensure the resource sector's long-term sustainability and regional workforces across Central Queensland and the state.