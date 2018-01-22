$236K paid back to Gladstone complainers

FILE PHOTO: Consumers are being urged to know their rights when buying anything - including online.

PERSONAL and household goods are the most common complaint reported to the Office of Fair Trading in the Gladstone and Rockhampton region.

In our region there were 783 complaints received, with $236,110 paid back to people.

Car services, repairs and other related things featured prominently.

The OFT has returned more than $6.7 million to consumers in 2017 with 15,756 complaints finalised across Queensland. More than 2700 complaints were recorded across the state in personal and household goods such as furniture, whitegoods and clothing.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath commended OFT on their work.

"I'd encourage all Queenslanders to know their rights," she said,

"If you're buying online, make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully, including delivery timeframes and costs."

"If you choose an incorrect item the trader is not obliged to provide you with a refund or replacement, however, many will offer this to keep their customers happy."

If a product is faulty, consumers are entitled to a remedy such as a repair, exchange, or refund and if a product purchased online is faulty, the trader is responsible for shipping or postage costs, not the consumer.

"In 2016, 85 per cent of the consumer complaints conciliated by the OFT were satisfactorily resolved, with $5.4 million worth of repairs, replacements and remedies obtained," Ms D'Ath said.

Information on consumer rights, including lodging a complaint is available at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

OUR REGION'S STATS:

Complaints recorded: 783

Redress obtained: $236, 110

Top five industry complaints:

1. Personal and household goods - 160

2. Car services, repairs etc - 69

3. Motor vehicle sales - 59

4. Personal and household services - 55

5. Real estate agents - 50